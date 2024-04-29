Coimbatore’s latest restobar, Mufasa, has live music, rooftop dining, and a relaxed vibe

April 29, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Coimbatore’s culinary landscape is undergoing a delicious metamorphosis. The city’s palate is evolving, embracing a new wave of establishments, particularly along the bustling Avinashi Road. The latest entrant in this exciting scene is Mufasa, a sprawling 18,000-square-foot restobar on Avinashi Road.

Stepping into Mufasa’s outdoor dining space on a weekday lunch feels like entering a scene waiting to unfold. The empty seats offer a lazy afternoon vibe, a stark contrast to the lively energy it likely holds later in the day. Here, the air carries the gentle murmurs from fellow diners along with a refreshing mist from the fans spraying water to beat the Coimbatore summer heat.

A quick glance reveals the space’s dual personality. A miniature cherry blossom tree hints at a serene beauty that comes alive during the evenings. A raised platform suggests a stage for live performances, promising an electrifying atmosphere when the party crowd arrives. The colour palette reinforces this duality. Emerald green whispers of elegance, while gold and black exude a touch of sophistication. Pops of orange add a playful energy to Mufasa.

Is the name a tribute to the iconic The Lion King character?

“No. But the name certainly evokes a sense of royalty,” says the owner, Raj Thiru. “That’s exactly the feeling we wanted to capture here at Mufasa. With a high ceiling and a unique design, it feels like you’re transported somewhere special.”

The music we hear is the upbeat EDM, a staple in most Indian restobars. However, Raj assures us this is just the daytime soundtrack. Wednesdays transform into live music nights with different bands taking the stage, while the party animals on weekends can look forward to high-energy DJ nights.

Chef Ranjith, the culinary mastermind behind the menu, offers a refreshing introduction to their beverage selection. First up is Spicy Guava, a cool concoction that lives up to its name. The sweetness of guava juice dances playfully on the tongue before meeting a delightful kick from the salt-and-red chilli powder lining the rim of the glass.

My colleague tries the cocktails — Aam Sutra, a flavourful and fruity cocktail with mango puree, chilli, and shots of tequila that arrive with slices of raw mango laced with red chilli powder. We also try the Mufasa Colada made with white rum, mango puree and fresh cream, a refreshing summer drink.

The first dish of the afternoon, honey chilli lotus stem, presents a visually striking contrast of textures. Wok-charred vegetables offered a satisfying bite, while a sweet and spicy honey glaze glistened on top. Sesame seeds and scallions add pops of colour and flavour, but the strong spices might overwhelm some palates.

Next, we savour the Madurai kozhi, a dish named after the South Indian city known for its fiery cuisine. Crisp chicken pieces arrived coated in a spice blend, offering a burst of garlic, chillies, and the occasional cashew chunk. While the overall spice level is mild, one piece delivers a surprise punch of saltiness. Last comes the peri peri grilled prawns, feisty little devils marinated in a sauce that could make a dragon sweat. It is a delightful (and slightly tear-inducing) bite for spice lovers.

Chef Ranjith presents us with some of Mufasa’s main course highlights. First up is the Kongu chicken pizza. “About 60% of the menu has local flavour,” adds the chef, “So you’ll find a lot of Kongu spices in many of the dishes. The pizza, indeed, is an ode to local flavours. Crisp chicken, generously seasoned with Kongu spices, set atop a bed of vibrant vegetables.” A sprinkle of fresh onions and coriander add a touch of freshness, creating a flavour explosion in every bite.

Next, we tackle the super steaks with black pepper sauce. While not quite melt-in-your-mouth tender, the steak boasts a satisfying chew. The black pepper sauce, however, is the star of the show. Its zesty kick perfectly complements the meat’s richness, while the creamy mashed potatoes served alongside provide a welcome touch of comfort.

After a detour of the familiar naan and chicken tikka masala, which had no complaints, we reach the denouement with the dessert section. We indulge in the lotus biscoff ice cream cake, a sweet import from Chennai. While the texture is a touch on the frozen side, the ice cream mixed with crunchy lotus biscoffbits provide a contrast in every bite.

The meal, the venue, and the restobar’s name make you happy enough say, ‘Hakuna Matata’, which, in Swahili, means ‘There are no worries.’ But the happiness evaporates, once we step out in the 39 degree celsius afternoon.

Mufasa is located at 1050, fourth floor, Avinashi Road. Cost for two is ₹1000. Call 9150311577.