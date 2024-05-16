The Sunday Crossword No. 3307

Across

1 Becomes too much for captain after wicket in cricketing stints (10)

6 Kindly reject bitterly cold Frenchman (4)

9 Mild and soft cheese a Roman partakes of no end, primarily? (10)

10 Kiss with audacity (4)

11 Sweet-chasers consumed snacks (6,6)

15 Overhits, lacking at first – after training, does well (7)

16 Worked out the bill, perhaps made sense (5,2)

17 Impudence: slip audibly giving you mouth (3-4)

19 Everyman is going to ... is going to ... show spite (3,4)

20 Notice – noticed – small tools (8,4)

23 Escape, knocking back lager(4)

24 A little bit alarmingly disturbed (10)

25 Money needed when haircut’s hard (4)

26 The Britons gathered: Ruby, Beryl and 10 more (10)

Down

1 Cockneys live in these units? (4)

2 Oriental net assets regularly disappearing (4)

3 I beg your pardon!? ‘Down with the solver’, etc? (4,4,3)

4 Swift in air(7)

5 Some acclaim and elation for country’s first democratic leader(7)

7 Booze, a kiss and music in retreat in old city (10)

8 Cleans up: as does autumnal gardener? (5,1,4)

12 A little drunk makes suggestive gesture, being game (11)

13 Like, stressed (10)

14 Qualities of estates? (10)

18 Bread in such a pâtisserie (7)

19 Visible wisdom (2,5)

21 And, finally, Vienna roll comes round (4)

22 Tiny shred of memory: morsel, did you say? (4)