GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The Sunday Crossword No. 3307

Published - May 16, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Across

1 Becomes too much for captain after wicket in cricketing stints (10)

6 Kindly reject bitterly cold Frenchman (4)

9 Mild and soft cheese a Roman partakes of no end, primarily? (10)

10 Kiss with audacity (4)

11 Sweet-chasers consumed snacks (6,6)

15 Overhits, lacking at first – after training, does well (7)

16 Worked out the bill, perhaps made sense (5,2)

17 Impudence: slip audibly giving you mouth (3-4)

19 Everyman is going to ... is going to ... show spite (3,4)

20 Notice – noticed – small tools (8,4)

23 Escape, knocking back lager(4)

24 A little bit alarmingly disturbed (10)

25 Money needed when haircut’s hard (4)

26 The Britons gathered: Ruby, Beryl and 10 more (10)

Down

1 Cockneys live in these units? (4)

2 Oriental net assets regularly disappearing (4)

3 I beg your pardon!? ‘Down with the solver’, etc? (4,4,3)

4 Swift in air(7)

5 Some acclaim and elation for country’s first democratic leader(7)

7 Booze, a kiss and music in retreat in old city (10)

8 Cleans up: as does autumnal gardener? (5,1,4)

12 A little drunk makes suggestive gesture, being game (11)

13 Like, stressed (10)

14 Qualities of estates? (10)

18 Bread in such a pâtisserie (7)

19 Visible wisdom (2,5)

21 And, finally, Vienna roll comes round (4)

22 Tiny shred of memory: morsel, did you say? (4)

Solution No. 3306

Solution No. 3306

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / entertainment (general) / games

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.