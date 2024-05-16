The Sunday Crossword No. 3307

Across
1 Becomes too much for captain after wicket in cricketing stints (10)
6 Kindly reject bitterly cold Frenchman (4)
9 Mild and soft cheese a Roman partakes of no end, primarily? (10)
10 Kiss with audacity (4)
11 Sweet-chasers consumed snacks (6,6)
15 Overhits, lacking at first – after training, does well (7)
16 Worked out the bill, perhaps made sense (5,2)
17 Impudence: slip audibly giving you mouth (3-4)
19 Everyman is going to ... is going to ... show spite (3,4)
20 Notice – noticed – small tools (8,4)
23 Escape, knocking back lager(4)
24 A little bit alarmingly disturbed (10)
25 Money needed when haircut’s hard (4)
26 The Britons gathered: Ruby, Beryl and 10 more (10)
Down
1 Cockneys live in these units? (4)
2 Oriental net assets regularly disappearing (4)
3 I beg your pardon!? ‘Down with the solver’, etc? (4,4,3)
4 Swift in air(7)
5 Some acclaim and elation for country’s first democratic leader(7)
7 Booze, a kiss and music in retreat in old city (10)
8 Cleans up: as does autumnal gardener? (5,1,4)
12 A little drunk makes suggestive gesture, being game (11)
13 Like, stressed (10)
14 Qualities of estates? (10)
18 Bread in such a pâtisserie (7)
19 Visible wisdom (2,5)
21 And, finally, Vienna roll comes round (4)
22 Tiny shred of memory: morsel, did you say? (4)