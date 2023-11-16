The Sunday Crossword No. 3281

November 16, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Across

1 Fall to the ground (touch of hydrophobia) (4)

3 Extremely dark sweatshirt worn (10)

9 Soldiers, Italian, following peacekeepers (4)

10 Teach a lesson in specialist area (10)

11 Feeling giddy before stakes amassed in sports venue (8,4)

15 Madness without Suggs at the front? It’s meaningless (7)

16 Twisted conceit: Tolkien’s monster’s a meanie (7)

17 Ape with neck out of shape: it’s a bone (7)

19 A little ecstatic at a language that’s spoken in Iberia (7)

20 Son has cloudy disposition in place of learning (6,6)

23 Actors’ performances, amateur, drawn out: pretends to enjoy it(5,5)

24 Is unable to sermonise (4)

25 Priest’s set off to find relative (10)

26 Naked, bashful, praiseful verses (4)

Down

1 Chicken pieces, as seen in steel pan (10)

2 Begins and gives a speech having consumed one drink (10)

4 Dash with money from the South to get to Houston? (7)

5 Initially playing for time, intones instructions (7)

6 Big beast close to Arctic, barking a kind of oath (11)

7 In earliest stages (elsewise, romantically), Ireland’s name? (4)

8 Reportedly, players proliferate (4)

12 Seaways offering larger things to eat (4,7)

13 Playwright having chicken after Christmas (4,6)

14 Once again, blows up ten flares ... I digress (10)

18 Quietly confuses those propelling a boat(7)

19 Urge to tuck into something sugary that’s spicy (7)

21 Work’s over; drink up (4)

22 A passing diversion, Everyman’s beginning to lose freshness (4)