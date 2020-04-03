Queer organisations to hold ‘Global Pride’ in June

In response to hundreds of pride parades being being cancelled or postponed around the world due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, LGBTQAI+ organisations internationally are collaborating on a digital ‘Global Pride’, to be held on June 27.

June is celebrated as pride month in the U.S., marking the anniversary of Stonewall riots, which took place between the queer community, led by drag queen Marsha P. Johnson, and the police in New York City in 1969.

The Global Pride will be live-streamed, going across various time zones starting from Australia, and will include musical performances, speeches, and key messages from human rights activists. It will be a first of its kind digital pride, which will replace live gatherings and seek global participation, even from countries where homosexuality is criminalised.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, more than an estimated 200 Prides have been cancelled or postponed globally. A largely number of prides in Europe and the U.S., including New York, Berlin, Rome and Paris, are held over the summer annually, forcing them to reassess the situation this year. According to Ron deHarte, co-president, United States Association of Prides, annual Pride events in the U.S. gather around 20 million people.

“The unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 mean that most prides will not take place as planned in 2020, but we’re determined that this won’t stop us from coming together as a united, strong LGBTQIA+ community,” said Kristine Garina, president, European Pride Organisers Association and Chair of Baltic Pride in Riga, Latvia.

The landmark 50th anniversary of Los Angeles Pride, which was scheduled to take place in mid-June, has been pushed, along with Prides in cities like Madrid, London, Bucharest, Zurich and Krakow, while Toronto has cancelled the LGBTQAI+ gathering.

“We need community and connection more than ever,” said J. Andrew Baker, co-president, Interpride. “Pride 2020 represents a milestone, with many honouring the 50th anniversary of their first gatherings and marches, such as New York to the first Gandhinagar Pride this year and we would not let that pass without recognition and celebration.”

International Pride networks, InterPride and the European Pride Organisers Association are working with national organizations in Canada, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the U.S., and reaching out to regional networks in southern Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Latin America, to bring communities and p ride organisations together for the Global Pride.

“Especially in these difficult times full of uncertainty and insecurity, we need to show visibility,” said Uwe Hörner, a board member of CSD Deutschland [German Pride network]. “Social distancing must not lead to the disappearance of diversity.”

Dana Marsh, president, Fierté Canada Pride, said Canada is looking forward to connecting with indigenous LGBTQIA+ communities from around the globe. “We acknowledge the intersections that join us in the global fight against homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, gender discrimination, racism, sexism, classism, and colonialism,” she said.