Sivasri Skandaprasad skilfully balances melody and mathematics

The young Carnatic vocalist established an easy rapport with the audience at the Sri Ramanavami concert in Bengaluru

Updated - May 09, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Published - May 07, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Young Carnatic vocalist Sivaskri Skandaprasad.

Young Carnatic vocalist Sivaskri Skandaprasad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

With a young team comprising expert and experienced accompanists in Pradeshachar (violin), Adamya Ramanand (mridangam) and Karthik Ravikumar (ghatam) embellishing her vocal recital, Sivasri Skandaprasad served a sumptuous treat of melody and mathematics. Performing at the Fort High School grounds for Sri Ramanavami Seva celebrations in Bengaluru, her wonderfully varied singing made each song enjoyable.

Sivasri displayed the changing emotions in her singing. She began with a slow-paced Mohanam varnam ‘Ninnu kori’. She switched over to madhyama kala from charanam onwards. A leisurely Manirangu raga for the Dikshitar kriti ‘Mamava pattabhirama’ befitted the occasion. Because of her clear enunciation one could savour the phrases and swara combinations. The exposition of Kamavardhini raga was brilliantly conceived and executed. The time-tested sancharas in a mix of madhyama kala phrases and brigas mirrored the raga’s enchanting facets.

The rare Tyagaraja kriti ‘Naradamuni’ was rounded off with niraval at ‘Narayana namamulanu’ tagged with intelligent and reposeful swaravinyasa.

She surprised the audience by taking up a Ugabhoga in detail as a preamble to Dasa’s ‘Yama nelli kanendu’. She seemed to have reserved her grip over melody and mathematics for the detailed treatment of this Dasara pada. Its raga Sivaranjini glowed with soft and deep notes. The soothing sancharas in all the sthayis brought out the essence of the lyrics. ‘Bogendra Sayinam’ set a lively mood for the ensuing Kalyani raga delineation. Purandaradasa’s ‘Anjikinnetakayya’ (with neraval and swaras at Purandaravitthala) which followed was a methodical and evocative rendition.

Sivasri’s singing could serve as an inspiration to young Carnatic enthusiasts.

