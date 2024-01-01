Musicians and albums to look out for in 2024

January 01, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Artists to Watch in 2024:

Yuhina

The Sikkim-origin, Bangalore-based singer-producer Yuhina put out her recent EP Mnemonic to showcase a deeply philosophical and thought-provoking side to her artistry. It is something she has carried on to stage with performances at festivals like Echoes of Earth so far. In 2024, she is taking her music across the country, supporting New Delhi artist Komorebi in multiple cities between January and February.

Inga

Among the most powerful and free-spirited performers we caught in 2023, Inga is entering the new year on the back of releasing a hypnotic single, ‘Blown My Cover.’ With a vocal range that immediately commands one’s attention. With a helping of jazz, bossa nova and more as sonic influences, Inga is likely to be a force to behold on festival and club stages across the country.

Signal W

Goa-based Signal W have a Bengaluru connect in terms of being home for all three of the primary band members, Nihar Apte, Devasheesh Sharma and Anukool Raman. They released their second album, Wonder How We Got Here, in 2023. A whirlwind journey through electronic, indie and alternative rock that jumps genres and has soulful vocals to lead, if Indian indie needs a band to depend on, it has got to be Signal W.

Aadya Jaswal

Gurgaon-based singer-songwriter Aadya Jaswal has a breeziness and composed nature to craft that makes her comfort songs become exactly that for listeners who have so far got into her repertoire. Although she may have gained visibility for singing on ‘Perfect Love’ for the web series Modern Love in 2019, her latest songs like ‘Hooded Figures’ are testament to her staying power.

Saroj Kashyap

From the small cafes to the bigger clubs, singer-songwriter Saroj Kashyap has been openhearted through it all with her songs. While singles like the stirring, flute-aided ‘Nargis’ and feel-good 90s-informed ‘Rabbithomes’ showcased a range like few other upcoming artists in Bengaluru, we feel her best is yet to come.

Anticipated Indie Releases of 2024:

The Raghu Dixit Project – Shakkar

It was in 2013 that folk-fusion artist Raghu Dixit released his last album Jag Changa and won over hearts with a globally-renowned multilingual collection of songs. Now, after several film movie soundtracks, Dixit and his band, The Raghu Dixit Project, have announced their next album Shakkar will release on July 6, 2024 while they are on tour in the UK. With plenty of time in the new year until that launch date, we hope there is plenty to savor for fans in India as well.

Bruce Lee Mani – Ripe

Best known for being the co-founder and vocalist-guitarist in Bengaluru rock favorites Thermal And A Quarter, Bruce Lee Mani takes a new turn with a guitar-centric solo album Ripe that is slated to release in the coming months of 2024. Paying tribute to guitar heroes ranging from Path Metheny to Jeff Beck to Kolkata’s own veteran Amyt Datta, expect some delightful instrumental guitar tunes from the ever-inventive artist.

The Down Troddence – TBA

There is not much known about Kannur-origin, Bengaluru-based metal band, The Down Troddence’s long-anticipated second album, except that it has been in the works for a few years now. What we do know is that the folk/groove metal band have assembled for studio sessions in the past and we are hoping that they have a mighty follow-up to definitive Indian metal songs like ‘Nagavalli’, ‘Shiva’ and ‘Forgotten Martyrs’.

Komodo Jane – TBAEP

New Delhi-based punk/rock band Komodo Jane have already conquered a few stages in the capital as well as at music festivals like NH7 Weekender. In 2024, they head over to perform at crowdfunded festival Control Alt Delete in Mumbai, even as they prepare to release their debut EP, which comprises songs like ‘Trigger Finger’, ‘Scud City’ and more. If their performances are anything to go by, this is going to be one explosive, much-needed rock record.