The IMP X-Festival in Hyderabad promises a weekend filled with multi-genre music

March 14, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

Hyderabad’s music scene has long suffered the want of platforms dedicated to independent music. Recognising this, city-based Independent Music Platform (IMP), a social networking music streaming platform stepped in to fill the void. “Our desire to celebrate Hyderabad’s independent music culture led us to create IMP-X Festival, aiming to establish a homegrown brand that champions local talent and offers a remarkable musical experience.” says IMP CEO Siddharth Bhargav.

The first Homegrown Music Festival, scheduled for March 16 at Prism and Odeum by Prism in Hyderabad, will be a showcase in three stages: Main stage, Indie Arena and Hip-hop/Electronica stage. The festival features over a hundred artistes and 34 multi-genre performances, including iconic groups like Indian Ocean and Agnee from the national stage and Nawab Gang, Chowraasta, Damini Bhatla and others from the city.

Siddharth shares that their selection process involved extensive brainstorming to determine the number of stages and genres. “We prioritise artistes based on their musical talent, captivating live performances, and ability to complement the festival’s thematic essence. While securing headliners posed a challenge, the enthusiastic response from renowned bands like Indian Ocean and Agnee encouraged us to feature them. Unlike talent agencies that go by popularity or social media metrics, we focus on curating sets that promise unique and captivating experiences for our audience.”

A pan-India venture

In an ambitious step, the IMP team aims to make X-Festival a pan-India venture. Says Siddharth, “Our mission statement will be unique compared to the other festivals, and we will have much to offer. Our line-up of artistes will change for every edition and every city. The goal would be to bring local talent and musicians of that region into the limelight because I believe local talent is practically crawling in every city, and we plan to make interesting pan-India collaborations once we begin venturing into other cities.”

Starting at noon, the music festival will feature a vibrant ‘Bazaar’ hosting over 20 stalls that showcase products from small and big businesses. Additionally, there will be a designated fun zone, providing an amusement area tailored specifically for children. This ensures that festival-goers of all ages can enjoy the event.

X-Festival at Prism and Odeum By Prism, Financial District, Hyderabad; March 16, noon onwards. Tickets, priced at ₹499, are available on Bookmyshow.com