Music

Country music star Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus

In this file photo taken on November 11, 2014 Musician Joe Diffie performs during Tootsie's Orchid Lounge 54th Birthday Bash at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tennessee.

In this file photo taken on November 11, 2014 Musician Joe Diffie performs during Tootsie's Orchid Lounge 54th Birthday Bash at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tennessee.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Joe Diffie, a Grammy award-winning country music singer who had several chart-topping hits in the 1990s, has died of coronavirus. He was 61.

Diffie's death was announced on his Facebook page, which said he died on Sunday "from complications of coronavirus."

His death came just two days after he had announced that he had tested positive for the virus and was receiving medical care.

 

Diffie, who was from Oklahoma, had several hit songs during the 1990s including "Pickup Man," "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)" and "John Deere Green." His first album, "A Thousand Winding Roads," was released in 1990 and including his hit song "Home."

Nearly 137,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States and there have been more than 2,400 deaths.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 7:41:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/country-music-star-joe-diffie-dies-of-coronavirus/article31203025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY