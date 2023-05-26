HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru-based jazz band MoonArra to tour Europe

MoonArra is set to tour Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy and Hungary, collaborating with musicians there on original compositions

May 26, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Ruth Dhanaraj
Members of MoonArra (L-R) Jataveda Banerjee, Mythili Anantharaman, Madhuri Jagdeesh and Jagadeesh M R

Members of MoonArra (L-R) Jataveda Banerjee, Mythili Anantharaman, Madhuri Jagdeesh and Jagadeesh M R | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru-based jazz band MoonArra is all set to kick start their 10th international concert tour. Starting on June 1, the month-long concert tour will see the band perform in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy and Hungary.

During the tour, MoonArra will present 10 concerts and hold four music workshops. “While we will be collaborating with a few new musicians as well as those we’ve performed with before, the highlight of this tour will be the presentation of original compositions by MoonArra and participating artistes,” says Jagadeesh M R, guitarist and founder of MoonArra.

He will be joined by vocalists Madhuri Jagadeesh, Mythili Anantharaman and Jataveda Banerjee for the tour. “Collaboration between musicians has always been the core of what we believe in,” he adds.

According to Madhuri Jagadeesh, co-founder of MoonArra, while in Sweden, the band will be working with flautist Biggi Vinkeloe to perform at the Women and Roots festival where women artistes from around the world present their music and their stories from their perspective.

MoonArra

MoonArra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

During the Italian leg of the tour, the band will stage ‘Operaaga – The Music and Dance of Migrant Hearts’ which will see the Persian setar (a lute-like, three-stringed instrument), African percussion and classical instruments such as the saxophone, flute and cello, fall in harmony with jazz singers and movement artistes.

In Hungary, the band will be a part of the Pannonhalma Jazz Festival at the 1,000-year-old UNESCO Heritage site of the Pannonhalma Arch Abbey. “Besides our performance with three Hungarian musicians, we’ve also been invited to interact with the monks and the music of the Abbey,” adds Madhuri.

In keeping with their mantra of being a world fusion ensemble, MoonArra will be sharing the stage with drummer Magnus Dauner who is trained in Indian classical percussion. “We are also going to be playing two compositions of Ramamani with Charlie Mariano, a saxophone player,” says Madhuri.

For more information call 9844245577 or mail moonarra@gmail.com

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.