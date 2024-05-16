GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Will Ferrell to star in Netflix comedy series ‘Golf’

Will Ferrell is set to play a fictional golfing legend in the Netflix comedy series ‘Golf’

Published - May 16, 2024 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Will Ferrell.

Will Ferrell. | Photo Credit: AP

Will Ferrell will star in the Netflix comedy series Golf. The series will be co-created by Ramy Youssef, Ferrell and Josh Rabinowitz.

Will Ferrell says he had ‘zero knowledge’ about trans community before his best friend came out as trans

In the 10-episode series, Ferrell is set to play fictional golfing legend, reported Variety. Youssef is also set to act in the series. However, details about his character aren’t known yet.

Youssef and Rabinowitz are showrunners and executive producers alongside Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor for Gloria Sanchez Productions, reported Variety. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T-Street; and Andy Campagna for Youssef’s Cairo Cowboy are the other executive producers.

ALSO READ:‘Despicable Me 4’ trailer: Gru welcomes new member to family; Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara to voice new villains

Ferrell most recently appeared in Barbie, The Shrink Next Door and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. He is best known for his seven seasons as a Saturday Night Live cast member.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.