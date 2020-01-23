Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says she should be kept in jail with Nirbhaya’s murderers

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is busy shooting for the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, is currently promoting her film Panga, that is releasing tomorrow.

At a recent press conference to promote the movie, the actor was asked about the ongoing Nirbhaya case and what she feels about the incident.

Kangana immediately responded that the convicts need to be hanged publicly. “Someone who is capable of committing such a heinous crime shouldn’t be considered a minor, he needs to be hanged publicly as an example. Nirbhaya’s parents have been fighting this battle for a long time. If the criminal is killed quietly, it’s of no use.”

Lawyer Indira Jaising had earlier stated that Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi should forgive Nirbhaya’s murderers like Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband’s killer. Posting on Twitter, she wrote, “While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi, I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty.”

Reacting to the statement, Kangana replied, “That woman should also be locked in a jail with them for four days. How can women actually pity these murderers? These women who feel sympathy and love for such monsters, are the ones who give birth to them!”

The convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape were sentenced to death and will be hanged at 6 am on February 1.