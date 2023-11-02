November 02, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married at a private ceremony held at Borgo San Felice Hotel in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1. In attendance were close family and friends, including superstar Chiranjeevi, Nagababu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and Vaisshnav Tej.

Varun and Lavanya, who starred in the Telugu films Mister and Antariksham 7000KMPH, made their relationship official earlier this year with an engagement ceremony.

.. And thus they embarked together on a new love filled journey 💕



Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple ! 😍🤗@IAmVarunTej@Itslavanyapic.twitter.com/ognVfZ93Iv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 2, 2023

For the wedding, Varun wore an ivory-white sherwani and Lavanya sported a bridal red saree, pairing it with gold jewellery and hair accessories. Leading up to the wedding celebrations, the mehndi celebrations had the couple and the guests sporting outfits in shades of yellow.

Varun’s father Nagababu shared one of the first images from the ceremony, followed by Chiranjeevi and other family members.