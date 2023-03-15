Union Minister Anurag Thakur to organise screening of Oscar award-winning ‘RRR’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

March 15, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - New Delhi

As a mark of celebration for winning two Oscar awards, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur will be holding a screening of both the Oscar award-winning films in Parliament for MPs next week in Delhi. The screening of these films — RRR and The Elephant Whisperers is likely to be held next week in the Bal Yogi Auditorium in Parliament.

Sources aware of the development told ANI that there is also a plan in place to felicitate the artist and crew of both films. In fact, the writer of the film RRR and other blockbusters like Baahubali, Vijayendra Prasad is a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

Team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers both won Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and audiences. The Naatu Naatu song music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while Chandrabose wrote its lyrics. Before winning the Oscar, the song had also bagged awards on the global stage.

Earlier in January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, one for ‘Best Song’ and another for ‘Best Foreign Language Film.’