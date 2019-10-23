Twitter introduces new emoji for Vijay’s ‘Bigil’

Ahead of Vijay’s Bigil release, Twitter has introduced a new emoji for the title of the film. A ‘#Bigil’ post will bring about a emoji of the actor with a football, signifying his role in the film.

Earlier, popular Indian films like Vijay's 2017 film Mersal, Rajinikanth’s Kaala, and recently Prabhas’ Saaho also attained Twitter emojis pre-release, owing to their traction on social media.

The news was shared from Vijay’s official account.

This week has seen ticket sales for the film reach huge demand, as sold-out shows and theatres hiking their rates for special and early morning shows have become the norm. Several theatre owners posted that tickets were booked in record time on Twitter, as fans await the release with great expectations. Earlier, trailer screenings of the film also attracted huge crowds.

The Atlee-directed film, that has been revealed to be made on a budget of ₹180 crores will also be released in China in a few months, stated Archana Kalpathi in an earlier interview with The Hindu.

Bigil also has a supporting cast of Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir of Pariyerum Perumal fame, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, Reba Monica John, Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, Gayathri Reddy, and so on. AR Rahman has already delivered a hit soundtrack with songs like Singappenney and Verithanam, while the cinematographer is KG Vishnu. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment.