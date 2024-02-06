Trailer out for Apple TV+ crime series ‘Manhunt’

February 06, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

At the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for Manhunt, the upcoming seven-part, true crime limited series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones), and created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Manhunt makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, March 15, 2024, and new episodes will debut Fridays, culminating in the finale on April 19, 2024. Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh, and Hamish Linklater.

Manhunt is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Beletsky, Emmy nominee Carl Franklin, Layne Eskridge, and Kate Barry executive produce.