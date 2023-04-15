Trailer of Soubin Shahir’s ‘Ayalvaashi’ out

April 15, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The makers of Soubin Shahir’s Ayalvaashi released the trailer of the film on the occasion of Vishu. Also starring Binu Pappu, the film seems to be a light-hearted comedy drama.

Written and directed by Irshad Parari, Ayalvaashi also stars Nikhila Vimal, Naslen, Lijomol Jose, Parvathy Babu, Ajmal Khan and Gokulan.

Ashiq Usman and Muhsin Parari have produced this movie under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions and Local Agenda Motion Pictures. Jakes Bejoy composed music for the film which has cinematography by Sajith Purushan.

The film is speculated to release this April 21 for Eid.