Tom Holland calls the first Spider-Verse film the best Spider-Man movie ever made

Holland, who plays Peter Parker in Marvel’s live-action movies, has named the 2018 computer animation production as the best Spider-Man film of all time

June 03, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Holland attends the Apple TV+ limited series premiere of ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland has elected the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) as the best Spider-Man movie of all time.

Holland, who stars as the web-swinging superhero in Marvel’s live-action movies, recently told AP: “I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made.”

Gushing about the eye-popping animation production centred on Miles Morales — a sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is currently in theatres — Holland continued, “I am so proud of everyone involved. (Producer) Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them. I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Tom Holland has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in three standalone movies, namely Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is in addition to his appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as well as a cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Holland stars in the new Apple TV+ miniseriesThe Crowded Room. The period mystery thriller series is set to premiere on the service on June 9.

