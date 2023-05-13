HamberMenu
Tom Hanks to voice wildlife series 'The Americas'

The series will be the veteran actor’s first unscripted entertainment series

May 13, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

ANI
Actor Tom Hanks

Actor Tom Hanks | Photo Credit: Susan Walsh

Actor Tom Hanks is going to narrate the wildlife series The Americas which will be his first unscripted entertainment series.

According to Deadline, The Americas, an epic natural history series, was first planned more than three years ago by then-NBC boss Paul Telegedy. The wildlife series will now get released on the network next year as part of its midseason schedule.

The series' music is developed by two-time Academy Award winner, Film score composer Hans Zimmer. The series will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas - Earth's largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles - and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world.

Tom was recently in the headlines for his latest book 'The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece' which unfolds the journey of making a film for readers.

