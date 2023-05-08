Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s ‘Modern Love Chennai’ to premiere on Prime Video on May 18

Prime Video has announced that its upcoming anthology series Modern Love Chennai will premiere on the platform worldwide on May 18. This is the third Indian adaptation of Modern Love, the internationally acclaimed anthology helmed by John Carney, following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad.
Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, Modern Love Chennai is created by acclaimed filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Kumararaja also directs an episode, alongside Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, and Akshay Sundher. Music composers for the series include Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, GV Prakash Kumar, and Sean Roldan, with songs written by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yugabharathi, and Bakkiyam Sankar
The six-episode anthology presents a bouquet of compelling and unique love stories set in Chennai that explore relationships, push boundaries, and open minds.
The anthology includes the following episodes:
“After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, we are excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to our service,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. “ Modern Love Chennai celebrates and explores love in all its beauty, joy, and glory, hand-in-hand with the intricacies and complexities that go with the emotion. It has been wonderful collaborating with Thiagarajan Kumararaja and all the other wonderful directors to tell these heart-warming stories that explore the city’s culture and nuances.”
“Love stories and romcoms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers,” said Kumararaja in a statement. “With these stories, we have explored and celebrated the old-world charm of the city, which remains rooted in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity. All the stories in this anthology take us through the journey of exploring the very complicated, and yet very simple, emotion — love — in all its eclectic forms. With Modern Love Chennai, viewers can expect a beautiful bouquet of love stories that are funny and quirky, at the same time deep and intense, engaging hearts while offering a glimpse into the soul of Chennai and its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants,” he added.
