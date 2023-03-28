‘The White Lotus’ season three to be set in Thailand

March 28, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

The third season of the award-winning show The White Lotus is set in Thailand, according to sources close to the production, reported U.S. entertainment website Variety. However, HBO declined to comment.

The first two seasons of the show were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy and it is speculated that the third season will be shot at the hospitality giant’s four properties in Thailand.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” Mike White, the creator of the series, said in a clip pegged at the end of the Season two finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Jennifer Coolidge recently won a Golden Globe for the portrayal of Tanya McQuoid.