HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Road’ trailer: Trisha unravels a deadly conspiracy behind Mexican cartel-style killings

The film, a thriller based on a real-life incident, is set to hit screens on October 6

September 21, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Trisha in a still from ‘The Road’

Trisha in a still from ‘The Road’ | Photo Credit: Tips Tamil/YouTube

The trailer of actor Trisha’s much-awaited thriller film The Road was released by the makers today. Directed by Arun Vaseegaran, the film is set to hit screens on October 6.

The trailer video begins with a Friedrich Nietzsche quote that reads, “In revenge and in love woman is more barbaric than man is.” We then see Trisha’s character investigate the mystery behind a series of accidents at a specific zone on the NH44 highway. As we later realise, a bigger conspiracy is behind the killings, one that is executed in the Mexican cartel style. The Road is said to be based on a real-life incident from the early 2000s.

ALSO READ
20 years of Trisha: How life comes full circle with Kundavai and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

The cast of the film features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Santhosh Prathap, Miya George, MS Bhaskar, Vivek Prasanna, Vela Ramamoorthy, Laxmi Priya, Semmalar Annam, Raatchasan Vinoth, and Karupu Nambiyaar among others.

With music scored by Sam CS, the film has cinematography by KG Venkatesh and editing by AR Shivaraj. The film is bankrolled by AAA Cinemaa Pvt Limited.

Meanwhile, Trisha, last seen in Ponniyin Selvan films and Raangi, has the Vijay-starrer Leo coming up. She will also be seen in Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph’s Ram and Tovino Thomas’ Identity. There are also unconfirmed reports that she will star alongside Ajith Kumar in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.