HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 teaser: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are pushed to the brink

The acclaimed drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer

July 28, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Morning Show’

A still from ‘The Morning Show’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released a teaser for the third season of The Morning Show, starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The 10-episode third season of The Morning Show will premiere globally on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through November 8, 2023. 

In The Morning Show season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season three ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies. 

John Hamm in a still from ‘The Morning Show’

John Hamm in a still from ‘The Morning Show’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

The acclaimed drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer. 

The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director.

Related Topics

cinema / television / cinema industry / World cinema / television industry

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.