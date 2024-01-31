GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ trailer: The ‘S’ stands for ‘Spy’ in Henry Cavill’s action comedy

Said to be based on a true story the film will mark the actor’s reunion with Ritchie after the 2015 film ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’

January 31, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ 

A still from ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’  | Photo Credit: @LionsgateMovies/YouTube

We had previously reported that Henry Cavill is playing the lead in Guy Ritchie’s spy comedy The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The makers have now released the trailer of the film. 

Said to be based on a true story the film will mark the actor’s reunion with Ritchie after the 2015 film The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

A statement from the makers read, “Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, the film is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming.”  

“The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.”

The film also stars Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, Henrique Zaga, and Til Schweiger, with Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes. The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is slated to release in theatres on April 19. Cavill, meanwhile, will next be seen in Argylle which is coming out on February 2. 

