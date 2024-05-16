GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Terminator Zero’ anime unveils August premiere date and first look

Netflix’s upcoming ‘Terminator’ anime will feature animation by Production IG, renowned for its work on ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and ‘Psycho-Pass’

Published - May 16, 2024 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New stills from ‘Terminator: Zero’

New stills from ‘Terminator: Zero’

Netflix’s much-anticipated anime series, Terminator Zero, is gearing up for its global premiere on August 29th, bringing a fresh perspective to the iconic Terminator universe. Set against the backdrop of a future war between humanity and relentless machines, the eight-episode animated saga introduces new characters and original stories.

The storyline unfolds in two distinct timelines: 2022, where a relentless battle ensues between human survivors and AI-driven machines, and 1997, when Skynet, the self-aware AI, initiates its assault on humanity. At the heart of the conflict is a soldier sent back in time to alter humanity’s fate, tasked with protecting scientist Malcolm Lee. Lee’s mission to develop a new AI system becomes pivotal as he grapples with moral dilemmas while evading a relentless future assassin.

Why the new anime ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is the future of fantasy

Helmed by creator and showrunner Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on Project Power and The Batman II, and directed by Japanese animator Masashi Kudo, the series will be executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger via Skydance, with animation by Production IG, renowned for its work on Ghost in the Shell and Psycho-Pass.

The Terminator franchise includes six films, a TV series, novels, comics, video games, and web shows. Originating with James Cameron’s 1984 classic The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, it now expands into anime for the very first time with Terminator Zero.

‘The Boy and the Heron’ movie review: Hayao Miyazaki’s Wonderland comes calling

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.