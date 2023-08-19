Teaser of Joju George, Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Pulimada’ out

August 19, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The official teaser of the AK Sajan-Joju George film Pulimada has been released. Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Vijay Sethupathi and Asif Ali shared the teaser of Pulimada to the audience through their social media pages. The tag line of the film is Penninte Sugandam (Scent of a Woman).

Pulimada revolves around the wedding of a police constable Vincent Scaria (Joju George) and the events related to it and the changes it brings to his character and life, reads an official description. Aishwarya Rajesh and Lijomol will be the heroines in Pulimada which will be released as a pan Indian film. A K Sajan is the writer-director-editor of Pulimada. Einstein Zak Paul and Rajesh Damodaran are the producers under the banner Einstein Media and Land Cinemas.

Veteran Venu is doing the cinematography for a film after a gap of ten years. Pulimada is a big-budget film that was shot in 60 days in one schedule and has a huge star cast. Other important characters are played by Balachandra Menon, Chemban Vinod, Johnny Antony, Jafar Idukki, Jio Baby, Abu Salim, Sona Nair, Krishna Prabha, Pauly Wilson, and Shibila.