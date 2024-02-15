GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil actor Arjun Das to foray into Malayalam with Ahammed Khabeer’s next

A romantic comedy, the yet-untitled film will have music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab

February 15, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Ahammed Khabeer, actor Arjun Das and music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab

Director Ahammed Khabeer, actor Arjun Das and music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab | Photo Credit: @imarjundas/Instagram

Tamil actor Arjun Das, well known for starring in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU films, Andhaghaaram and Aneethi, is all to make his Malayalam debut with Madhuram-director Ahammed Khabeer’s upcoming film. A romantic comedy, the yet-untitled film will have music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam, Kushi, Hi Nanna).

Arjun shared a picture with Ahammed on Wednesday to announce the news.

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently awaiting the release of Bejoy Nambiar’s Tamil-Hindi bilingual film Por, co-starring Kalidas Jayaram. The film’s Hindi version, titled Dange, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead.

Starring TJ Bhanu, Nikita Dutta and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads, the film is set to release in theatres on March 1.

Ahammed, on the other hand, is known for helming June (2019), starring Rajisha Vijayan, Madhuram (2021), starring Joju George and Shruti Ramachandran, and the crime web series Kerala Crime Files, the second season of which is currently in production.

