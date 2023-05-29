‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’, spin-off of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ launched 

May 29, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has announced his next film and it’s a spin-off of his last release Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Based on the characters Suresh and Sumalatha from the 2022 film, the new film is titled Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha.

The filmmaker also shared the English poster for the film in which the title read The Heartening Love Story of Sureshan and Sumalatha.

Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra who played Sureshan and Sumalatha in the 2022 film will be reprising their roles in the new film. The film was launched on Monday in Kannur. Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha, written by Ratheesh, is produced by Silver Bay Studios in association with Silver Bromide Pictures. With cinematography by Sabin Uralikandy and music by Dawn Vincent, debutant Akash Thomas is in charge of editing.