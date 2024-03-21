Suhas to star in a project backed by Dil Raju Productions

March 21, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

Telugu actor Suhas will next be seen in a project backed by Dil Raju. The untitled project is directed by Sandeep Reddy Bandla.

Suhas was recently seen in Ambajipeta Marriage Band, directed by debutant Dushyanth Katikaneni. Bankrolled by the banner Dil Raju Productions, the movie is set tor release on May 24.

Sankeertana Vipin is set to play the female lead in the movie. She debuted last year with the movie Higuita. Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Goparaju Marani, Raghubabu, Prithvi, Sivannarayana, Rupa Lakshmi, and Vijaya Lakshmi are the actors in the movie.

ALSO READ: ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ movie review: Dushyanth Katikaneni makes an assured directorial debut with an absorbing drama

The movie is touted to be a courtroom drama with ample dose of humour. Vijay Bulganin is the music director while Sai Sriram is the cinematographer. Ram Arasavili is the art director.