SRK, Priyanka Chopra part of Lady Gaga’s ‘One World’ concert to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will be part of Global Citizen and World Health Organisation’s star-studded One World: Together At Home live virtual event to raise funds in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been curated by Lady Gaga who was called the “creative force” behind the event by Jimmy Kimmel in his Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Kimmel will co-host it along with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert from their respective homes and will feature artistes like Alanis Morisette, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Alba, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder among many more.

The two-hour special will be broadcast on April 18 simultaneously on ABC, CBS and NBC networks in the USA at 8pm ET and will also livestream online.

According to a report in Rolling Stones, the event will serve as a celebration of healthcare workers, with several doctors, nurses and families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak speaking throughout the special. Donations raised will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need.

Lady Gaga in the Jimmy Kimmel Live show said that she felt blessed to be home with access to good food and a healthy clean environment. The show came out of spending the time at hand fruitfully. She spoke about talking to several corporate executives, philanthropists and tech companies and said that 35 million dollars had been raised in a week for Global Citizen’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Both Shah Rukh and Priyanka, meanwhile, have been doing their bit in India in the battle against the pandemic. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan had offered their personal office to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help expand the quarantine facility for the afflicted.

The star had also pledged assistance to the Centre and the state governments of Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal through his own group of companies: Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX. He had announced initiatives on several fronts, from providing protective equipment to healthcare workers and food to the needy to essentials to acid attack survivors.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta committed to contributing to the PM-CARES Fund.

Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

KKR & Meer Foundation would be working with the West Bengal and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare providers.

Meer Foundation, along with Ek Saath–The Earth foundation, would provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. A kitchen would also be set-up to send out 2000 freshly cooked meals everyday to help households and hospitals whose daily needs aren’t being fulfilled.

The foundation, in association with Working People’s Charter, would provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2,500 daily wage workers who have been identified across Delhi.

It would also provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors to take care of their basic needs. The survivors identified are across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had tweeted that she and her husband Nick Jonas had donated to several organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among others: “These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry.”