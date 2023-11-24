HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ contestants threaten legal action against Netflix

The show pits 456 real-life contestants in diverse games and challenges based on the original show

November 24, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

A still from ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

We had previously reported that Netflix has come up with Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality show inspired by the phenomenal South Korean survival drama series of the same name.

ALSO READ
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ to release on November 22, teaser out

The show pits 456 real-life contestants in diverse games and challenges based on the original show (minus the lethal danger). The players compete for a $4.56 million cash prize, the highest ever in television history. The 10-episode competitive series dropped on Netflix on November 22.

It’s now known that the contestants of the show are threatening legal action against Netflix and producers. Two unnamed players have claimed that they have been injured during the filming of the game show, resulting in hypothermia and nerve damage because of shooting in cold conditions in the UK.

The show was shot in Cardington Studios, a former Royal Air Force base in Bedford. This comes after Netflix confirmed that three of 456 players required medical attention. More details on the lawsuit are expected soon. Meanwhile, Squid Game: The Challenge is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.