‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ contestants threaten legal action against Netflix

November 24, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

We had previously reported that Netflix has come up with Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality show inspired by the phenomenal South Korean survival drama series of the same name.

The show pits 456 real-life contestants in diverse games and challenges based on the original show (minus the lethal danger). The players compete for a $4.56 million cash prize, the highest ever in television history. The 10-episode competitive series dropped on Netflix on November 22.

It’s now known that the contestants of the show are threatening legal action against Netflix and producers. Two unnamed players have claimed that they have been injured during the filming of the game show, resulting in hypothermia and nerve damage because of shooting in cold conditions in the UK.

The show was shot in Cardington Studios, a former Royal Air Force base in Bedford. This comes after Netflix confirmed that three of 456 players required medical attention. More details on the lawsuit are expected soon. Meanwhile, Squid Game: The Challenge is currently streaming on Netflix.