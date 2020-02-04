Movies

SJ Suryah on board Venkat Prabhu and STR’s ‘Maanaadu’

The director also took to Twitter to reveal the character name (Abdul Khaaliq) of Simbu in the film

It’s a well-known fact that Simbu (aka STR) is teaming up with director Venkat Prabhu for Maanaadu, a political drama which was announced last year. According to latest developments, actor SJ Suryah has been cast in a key role in Maanaadu, which has a host of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Premgi Amaran, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, SA Chandrasekar, Karunakaran and YG Mahendran in important roles.

On the occasion of Simbu’s birthday on Monday, Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to reveal the character name (Abdul Khaaliq) of the actor. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is expected to release later this year. Meanwhile, Simbu was last seen in Sundar C’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

