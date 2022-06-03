Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee’s film titled ‘Jawan’

The action flick will be released on June 2, 2023 in five languages

SRK in ‘Jawan’

The title of Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s film has been revealed: Jawan. The first-look teaser of the film shows SRK’s character sporting a bandaged face and preparing to take on his enemies. Atlee is known for his successful action flicks with Vijay such as Theri and Mersal. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-entertainer is set to release on June 2, 2023 across five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Before Jawan, fans of SRK will also get to see him in Pathaan, which marks the star’s return to the movies after over four years, on January 25, 2023. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The rest of the cast and crew of Jawan will be announced in the days to come.



