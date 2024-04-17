GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Screen Actors Guild Awards sets 2025 date at Netflix

The awards will take place exactly a week before the 2025 Oscars

April 17, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards has unveiled its schedule for 2025, marking February 23 as the date for the ceremony. This year, the event will be broadcast live on Netflix, continuing the partnership established in 2023.

Actors’ Strike | SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement with Hollywood studios to end strike

In addition to setting the ceremony date, the SAG Awards organizers have released key dates and deadlines for the upcoming season. Submissions for nomination consideration will be open from August 29, 2024, until November 1, 2024. Nominations for the 2025 SAG Awards will then be announced on January 8, 2025.

‘Oppenheimer,’ Lily Gladstone win at 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Netflix entered a multi-year partnership with acting guild SAG-AFTRA in January 2023 and a month later streamed the awards ceremony on its YouTube channel. This marks the continuation of the SAG Awards’ transition to streaming, providing a broader platform for recognition in the film and television industry.

The SAG Awards often serve as a significant precursor ceremony for the outcomes of the Academy Awards, which are currently scheduled for March 2, 2025.

97th Oscars set for March, 2025 with an extended voting period

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.