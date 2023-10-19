HamberMenu
Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Tiger Shroff is set to essay the role of ACP Satya in ‘Singham Again’, a film part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

October 19, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

PTI
Tiger Shroff in ‘Singham Again’

Tiger Shroff in ‘Singham Again’ | Photo Credit: @iTIGERSHROFF/Twitter

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is getting bigger with actor Tiger Shroff joining the cast of the filmmaker's upcoming film Singham Again. Shroff, the star of movies like Heropanti, Baaghi series and War, will essay the role of ACP Satya in the film, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

ALSO READ
‘Singham Again’: Deepika Padukone is Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe; first look out

Ajay Devgn welcomed the actor to the cop universe and posted, "The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya!" Singham Again is the third film in the Devgn-led Singham series, which started with 2011's Singham and was followed by Singham Returns.

The two movies along with Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty's cinematic cop universe.

ALSO READ:Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff to work together in ‘Master Blaster’ film

Recently, actor Deepika Padukone joined the cast of Singham Again. She will essay the role of police officer Shakti Shetty, described as the "most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe". Singh will be reprising his role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Singham Again. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Avni Kamat, is also returning for the threequel.

