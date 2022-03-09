Rishi talks about Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege

Though the character and his journey are dark, we have used humour and a light-hearted narrative to get the message across, says the actor

Rishi is awaiting the release of the Kannada film Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege. The film is directed by ad film maker-turned-director, Islahuddin NS, who has worked with Bollywood director Shekhar Kapur.

“The film deals with depression. I play a character who is facing his own dark fears. Nothing in his life seems to be going right. He has suicidal tendencies. Nodi Swami Ivanu Irode heege talks about the theme of depression through this character’s journey.”

“We can shut out noises from external forces, but how does one fight voices from within? That is where the story begins. Sometimes, there is stigma associated with attending to your mental health; we have covered those aspects in the film too.”

Rishi says he is thrilled to be part of Nodi Swamy. “Working with Isla (as Islahuddin is popularly known) has been a great experience. Though he makes his debut in Kannada films with this movie, he comes with considerable work experience.”

A still from ‘Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege’

Rishi will be seen on screen with actors including Dhanya Balakrishna, Nagabhushan and Greeshma Sridhar.

Preparing for the role was no child’s play, says Rishi. The character I portray on screen is intense and just the opposite of what I am in real life. To get under the skin of the character, we studied many research journals and met therapists and counsellors.”

Rishi says they chose a light-hearted narrative to offset the dark subject matter. “The last two years have been challenging for all. We not only dealt with the pandemic but also many cases of depression. In fact, statistics state that there were many suicides during the pandemic. We believe that the film is relevant for today.”

Stating that it is good that life is gradually bouncing back to normalcy, Rishi says, ”This is a great time to make films, as the two-year hiatus give us to think creatively about content.”