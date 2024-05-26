‘Reagan’ trailer: Dennis Quaid-starrer charts the epic journey of the 40th President of the United States

The first trailer for Reagan, a highly anticipated biopic starring Dennis Quaid, has finally been released, offering a glimpse into the life and legacy of the 40th President of the United States.

Directed by Sean McNamara, the film charts Ronald Reagan’s journey from his modest beginnings in Dixon, Illinois, through his Hollywood stardom, and ultimately, to his presidency during the tumultuous Cold War era.

The 176-second trailer shows quite a bit from the film, beginning with a former Soviet spy named Petrovich (Jon Voight), now in his nineties, recounting his memories of Reagan (Dennis Quaid) to a young Russian leader. The narrative takes audiences to 1922, when an eleven-year-old Reagan faces a formative crisis, setting the stage for his future endeavours as he becomes a President during the Cold War between United States and Russia.

Reagan also stars Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, providing a poignant look at their enduring partnership; Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman, Reagan’s first wife; Lesley-Anne Down as the iconic British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher; David Henrie as a young Reagan; and Kevin Dillon as Hollywood mogul Jack Warner.

Reagan has been in the making for several years, with its release delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the actors’ strike.

Despite these setbacks, the trailer’s release has rekindled excitement for the film, promising a compelling portrayal of one of America’s most influential presidents. Reagan is set to release in theatres on August 30.