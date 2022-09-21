Popular comic Raju Srivastava dies after 41 days in Delhi hospital

He was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 following a heart attack

In this file photo dated Nov 27, 2010, comedian Raju Srivastava reacts during an event in Delhi. Srivastava died after 41 days in Delhi hospital on September 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation here, said his brother Dipoo Srivastava. He was 58.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel here. He was rushed to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.

“I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days,” Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 a.m., according to hospital sources.

Srivastava had been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge”.

He had appeared in Hindi films like “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, “Bombay to Goa” and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He was one of the contestants on “Bigg Boss” season three.

Srivastava was the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.