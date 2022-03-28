Oscars 22 full list of winners | ‘CODA’ takes home Best Picture

The Hindu Bureau March 28, 2022 10:35 IST

Sian Heder directed ‘CODA’ won in all three categories it was nominated in, including Best Picture, Will Smith won Best Actor and Jessica Chastain clinched Best Actress

The cast of CODA hold their award for Best Picture in the press room during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sian Heder directed ‘CODA’ won in all three categories it was nominated in, including Best Picture, Will Smith won Best Actor and Jessica Chastain clinched Best Actress

Feel-good family drama ‘CODA’ won best picture honours at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, the first-ever triumph for a streaming platform. The film was applauded for its inclusivity of the deaf community, a love for music and its coming-of-age wonder. It won in all three categories it was nominated in. Deaf actor Troy Kotsur, who played the father in the film, took home the Best Supporting Actor Award, while director Sian Heder bagged the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic ‘Dune’, although not nominted in the Best Director category, swept the Oscars night with the most number of wins at six. Check out our minute-to-minute coverage of the award ceremony here. Here is the full list of this years winners: Best Picture “Belfast” “CODA”- WINNER “Don’t Look Up” “Drive My Car” “Dune” “King Richard” “Licorice Pizza” “Nightmare Alley” “The Power of the Dog” “West Side Story” Best Director Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) - WINNER Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) Best Actor in a Leading Role Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) Will Smith (“King Richard”)- WINNER Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) Best Actress in a Leading Role J essica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) -WINNER Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) Best Supporting Actor Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”) Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)- WINNER Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”) J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”) Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) Best Supporting Actress Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)- WINNER Judy Dench (“Belfast” Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) Best Adapted Screenplay “CODA,” Siân Heder - WINNER “Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe “Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion Best Original Screenplay “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh- WINNER “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota “King Richard,” Zach Baylin “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson “The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer Best Costume Design “Cruella”- Jenny Beavan- WINNER “Cyrano” - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran “Dune” - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan “Nightmare Alley” - Luis Sequeira “West Side Story”- Paul Tazewell Best Sound “Belfast” - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri “Dune”-Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett- WINNER “No Time to Die” - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor “The Power of the Dog” - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb “West Side Story”- Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy Best Original Score “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell “Dune,” Hans Zimmer - WINNER “Encanto,” Germaine Franco “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood Best Animated Short Film “Affairs of the Art”- Joanna Quinn and Les Mills “Bestia”- Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz “Boxballet”- Anton Dyakov “Robin Robin”- Dan Ojari and Mikey Please “The Windshield Wiper”- Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez Best Live Action Short Film “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” - Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger “The Dress” - Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Ślesicki “The Long Goodbye” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed - WINNER “On My Mind” - Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson “Please Hold” - K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse Best Animated Feature Film “Encanto” - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer - WINNER “Flee” - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie “Luca” - Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht “Raya and the Last Dragon” - Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho Best Film Editing “Don’t Look Up”- Hank Corwin “Dune” - Joe Walker - WINNER “King Richard”- Pamela Martin “The Power of the Dog”- Peter Sciberras “Tick, Tick … Boom!”- Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum Best Cinematography “Dune,” Greig Fraser - WINNER “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński Best Documentary Feature “Ascension”- Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell “Attica”- Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry “Flee”- Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sorensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie “Summer of Soul” - Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein - WINNER “Writing With Fire”- Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh) Best Documentary Short Subject “Audible” -Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean “Lead Me Home” -Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk “The Queen of Basketball” - Ben Proudfoot -WINNER “Three Songs for Benazir” - Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei “When We Were Bullies”- Jay Rosenblatt Best International Feature Film “Drive My Car” (Japan) - WINNER “Flee” (Denmark) “The Hand of God” (Italy) “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan) “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway) Best Makeup and Hairstyling “Coming 2 America”- Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer) “Cruella”- Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon “Dune”- Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” -Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh -WINNER “House of Gucci”- Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras Best Original Song “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell - WINNER “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren Best Production Design “Dune”- Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos - WINNER “Nightmare Alley” -Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau “The Power of the Dog”- Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards “The Tragedy of Macbeth”- Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh “West Side Story”- Adam Stockhausen; set decoration: Rena DeAngelo Best Visual Effects “Dune”- Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer - WINNER “Free Guy”- Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick “No Time to Die”- Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”- Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver “Spider-Man: No Way Home”- Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick



Our code of editorial values