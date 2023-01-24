Oscars 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' nominated under Documentary Short category

January 24, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers on Tuesday bagged a nomination in the Documentary Short Subject category of the 95th Academy Awards.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary is nominated in the section alongside four other films -- Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate.

The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

The Elephant Whisperers is nominated at the Oscars!



This film is an ode to devotion and love..an ode to unconditional selfless love for the beautiful baby ellie Raghu who felt all the emotions like us humans but only two could hear his whispers - Bomman and Bellie. pic.twitter.com/UNHr8uZOKv — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) January 24, 2023

The documentary was one of the fifteen documentary short films to be shortlisted at the 95th Academy Awards.

The nominations for 23 categories of the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Hollywood actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The Oscars will take place on March 12.