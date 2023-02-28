HamberMenu
Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi’s ‘Thuramukham’ gets a new release date

After changing the film’s release date more than twice, the makers have now come up with a new release date

February 28, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Thuramukham’ poster

‘Thuramukham’ poster | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After multiple delays, Nivin Pauly’s long-awaited Thuramukham is finally up for release. After changing the film’s release date more than twice, the makers have now come up with March 10 as the new release date.

The Twitter account of the film’s production house, Magic Frames, shared a tweet and said that the film “is arriving in theatres after overcoming all obstacles.”

Directed by Rajiv Ravi of Annayum Rasoolum and Kammatti Paadam fame, Thuramukham also stars Joju George, Indrajith, Sudev Nair, Arjun Ashokan, Nimiasha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith and Darshana Rajendran. Based on a play by KM Chidambaran, his son Gopan Chidambaram has scripted the film which is set against the backdrop of Cochin port between 1927 and 1953.

