New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘DC League of Super-Pets’, and more

December 23, 2022 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Jack Ryan S3 - Now Streaming

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project — a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire — is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe. The series features John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly in pivotal roles.

Ram Setu - 23rd December

Ram Setu is an action-adventure about an atheist archaeologist turned believer who must race against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nassar and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles.

Top Gun: Maverick - 26th December

Top Gun: Maverick is the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell , an experienced test pilot and flight instructor who is assigned to train a new generation of Top Gun pilots for a highly specialized mission. Despite his initial reluctance, Maverick accepts the position at the urging of his former coworker and friend Ice. But when Maverick bumps into Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, alias “Goose,” he is compelled to confront the ghosts from his past. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller in pivotal roles.

DC League of Super-Pets - 25th December

DC League of Super-Pets follows the adventures of Krypto, Superman’s pet dog who travelled with young Kal-El to Earth when both were babies (which would make Krypto really old for a dog, but since he’s an alien dog with superpowers). Voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Krypto now helps adult Superman fight crime in Metropolis but starts to feel left out of Superman’s life due to his relationship with Lois Lane. The film is directed by Jared Stern and Sam J. Levine. Apart from Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Kate McKinnon have also given their voice in the film.

10 - 23rd December

10 is a Sports drama starring Vinay Rajkumar who plays a determined boxer. He gets into a fight with his head coach at a boxing academy, a plot twist seen in several sports dramas. It takes a life-altering event for the protagonist to reconcile with his coach, played by the dependable Gopalkrishna Deshpande. The female lead is Anusha Ranganath, who plays a bank employee. What impact does the heroine have on the protagonist’s life? How many obstacles must he overcome in order to play at the national and international levels? The film is directed by Karm Chawla with music composed by Gagan Baderiya.