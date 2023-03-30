New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘The Power’, ‘Rahul Talks to People’, ‘Love & Death’, and more

March 30, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Rahul Talks to People - March 30

Crowd work special Rahul Talks to People featuring ace comedian Rahul Subramanian is a compilation of his six crowd work segments from 5 various cities. In the show, he engages with the audience in a conversation about varied subjects.

The Great - March 30

A young Catherine the Great comes to Russia to get married to Peter III of Russia but finds herself embroiled in a world of dogmatic beliefs and customs, which she tries to alter.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply S1 (episodes 9&10) - March 31

Happy Family: Conditions Apply is an Indian family comedy series. It centres on the lives of four generations of the Dholakia family, revealing how dysfunctional most families are by blending traditional and contemporary values. The Dholakias are renowned for their lively personalities and unique idiosyncrasies. They wind themselves in humorous and peculiar situations as a result of these eccentricities.

The Power (episodes 1-3) - March 31

The Power is a story about four teenage girls who suddenly and mysteriously developed a special power that allows them to electrocute people at will.

Pitch Perfect - March 31

Pitch Perfect is a hilarious laugh-out-loud comedy that stars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, and Rebel Wilson. A rebellious college freshman finds herself through her university’s cappella team in this engaging comedy.

King Gnu live at Tokyo Dome - March 31

Marking five years since their inception, Japan’s wildly popular band King Gnu performs Live at Tokyo Dome with over 25 of their chartbuster hits over two days.

Last Light - March 31

Last Light is a French thriller series about Oil engineer Andy Yeats (Matthew Fox), who is in the Middle East when a global energy crisis causes chaos around the world. This limited thriller series is based on Alex Scarrow’s novel of the same name.

Love & Death - April 1

In Love & Death, a David E. Kelley miniseries, starring Jesse Plemons and Elizabeth Olsen, two church-going spouses in Texas who enjoy small-town family life until someone pulls up an axe ( The Power of the Dog). Based on the actual account of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (Olson), who was charged with murder.

Smile - April 4

A strange and violent episode involving one of Dr. Rose Cotter’s patients is witnessed, and it is preceded by a very unsettling smile. After the encounter, Rose starts to have hallucinations of smiling people issuing ominous warnings. She appears to have inherited a curse, and there isn’t much time left to uncover the riddle.