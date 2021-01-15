New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘One Night in Miami’, ‘Tandav’ and more

Regina King’s directorial debut and Saif Ali Khan’s political thriller are among the highlights of the week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings political thriller Tandav. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Offside Entertainment, the nine-episode political drama features an all-star ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and others.

Starting January 15, audiences can also stream the world premiere of the upcoming drama film One Night in Miami, a gripping American drama directed by Regina King and produced by Jess Calder & Jody Klein. The movie casts Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Leslie Odom Jr. in the lead roles. Regina King’s directorial debut is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.

James May, the much loved presenter of Amazon Original Series The Grand Tour, may not be a chef – but his all new series James May: Oh Cook proves that one does not need to be a brilliant cook to make delicious food! Starting January 15, the show will transport viewers to the Far East, the Med, and the local pub – all from the comfort of a home economist’s kitchen, where May will he’ll knock up delicious recipes with ingredients one can actually buy.

Prime members can now also stream the new season of Amazon Original Series American Gods. Created by Bryan Fuller, Michael Green the film stars Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki in prominent roles.

Highlights of the week:

