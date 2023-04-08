HamberMenu
Netflix axes ‘Sex/Life’ after two seasons

The news comes about a month after the premiere of the second season of the romance drama

April 08, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Sex/ Life’

A still from ‘Sex/ Life’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has pulled the plug on the romance drama series Sex/Life after just two seasons. Created by Stacy Rukeyser, the show featured actors Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos in lead roles.

A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline that the second season, which premiered in March, brought the series to a natural close, wrapping up the storylines for key characters whose relationships come to a happy conclusion.

Fronted by Shahi, Sex/Life follows a suburban mother of two who takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

The show is inspired by author BB Easton’s book 44 Chapters About 4 Men. Rukeyser served as showrunner, creator, executive producer and writer.

