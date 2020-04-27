NammaFlix, a platform exclusively for Kannada films

Anviton Entertainment Corporation has launched an online streaming platform called NammaFlix. Headed by Vijayaprakash, who is the CEO of the company the OTT platform, which will stream only Kannada films was launched on April 24 by Real star Upendra.

“This is the first digital platform exclusively for Kannada films,” says Vijayprakash. “NammaFlix is an attempt to promote Kannada films and also to reach out to Kannadigas across the globe. We saw a need in the market for such a platform. Out of 200 Kannada films released every year, only 10 % stay on screens long enough for the audience to watch. With NammaFlix we are opening a new world where Kannada films can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. This also opens up opportunities for producers to use this platform to reach out to a larger audience.”

As of now they have old as well as some of the latest films. Currently available on Android phones, Vijayprakash says, “We plan to launch on Fire TV, Jio TV and iphone. As of now Namma Flix is available on Google Play.”

The team also plans to launch web series, music, star interviews and a fan club. “The weekly subscription is ₹19, ₹49 monthly and ₹399 annually. We are not even trying to break even now as we want NammaFlix to reach as many people across the world as possible. Anviton is also into gaming and launched Mobi2Fun a few years ago, which has around 70 games. One game is based on the Kannada film Om, starring Shivarajkumar and currently we are creating a game based on KGF Chapter 1.”

Vijayprakash says one new film will be released every week on NammaFlix. Anviton is registered in the US and Karnataka. “Our OTT platform helps the entire family watch a film within the comforts of their homes within an easy budget.”