‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ trailer out: Rani Mukerji plays a mother battling for her children’s custody

The film, directed by Ashima Chibber, releases in theatres on March 17

February 23, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Rani Mukerji in the trailer of ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’

Rani Mukerji in the trailer of ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ | Photo Credit: Zee Studios

The trailer of Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is out. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple who fought the Norwegian welfare services after they forcefully took away their kids in 2011.

In the trailer, Mrs. Chatterjee, played by Rani, moves to Norway to build a new life with her husband and two kids. Their chirpy, idyllic existence is shattered when child protection services show up and take away the children. Their allegations are flimsy, even racist - Mrs Chatterjee is declared ‘unstable’ because she hand-feeds her babies and sleeps with them in the same bed.

A lack of cultural awareness creates the ground to label the parents incapable carers. A legal battle ensues, and we see Mrs Chatterjee taking on an entire nation to regain custody of her kids. The film addresses themes of immigrant rights and predatory foster care systems in certain European nations.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is written by Sameer Satija, Ashima Chibber and Rahul Handa. Besides Rani, the film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji said in a statement, “ Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.”

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway releases in theatres on March 17.

