Mohanlal’s film with Lijo Jose Pellissery titled ‘Malaikottai Valiban’

According to reports, the film is a period drama featuring Mohanlal as a wrestler

December 23, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal

Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/Twitter

We had earlier reported that Malayalam star Mohanlal will team up with filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for his upcoming film. The film is now titled Malaikottai Valiban

Mohanlal posted the title poster on social media handles to announce the news.

Earlier, some reports had suggested that the upcoming film will be a period drama that tells the story of a wrestler. However, there is no confirmation yet.

Lijo is joining hands with his frequent collaborators for the technical department of the film. The film will have cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan, music composed by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu Joseph.

Malaikottai Valiban is produced by John & Mary Creative, the production house launched by former Kerala Minister of Labour Shibu Baby John, along with Max Labs, and Century Films.

Mohanlal was last seen in  Monster and will be seen next in Shaiji Kailas’  Alone. He also has the Netflix anthology film  Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed  RamLucifer sequel  Empuraan, and his much-awaited directorial debut  Barroz in the pipeline.

Lijo is well-known for helming films like  City of GodAngamaly DiariesJallikattu, and  Churuli. His recent film was  Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty.

