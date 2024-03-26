March 26, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s new Telugu film will star actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Roopa Koduvayur (of Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya fame). This will be the third collaboration between the director and production house Sridevi Movies, which had backed his earlier films Gentleman, which starred Nani in dual roles, and Sammohanam, which starred Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The untitled film is Sridevi Movies’ 15th production and was launched with a formal puja in Hyderabad. Speaking during the launch, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad described the film as a humorous entertainer laced with emotions. “The film will be like (late director) Jandhyala garu’s film made for today’s times.”

The film went on floors in Hyderabad and also stars VK Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Srinivas Avasarala, Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha. Vivek Sagar will compose the music and PG Vinda is the director of photography.

In a social media post, actor Priyadarshi recalled listening to Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s lecture as a wide-eyed student of the University of Hyderabad 12 years ago. “He waltzed in like he owned the place, dazzling us all with his deep knowledge of cinema and literature, and left me dreaming.” The actor added that he is now living that dream by being a part of the director’s new film.