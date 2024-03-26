GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priyadarshi in Mohanakrishna Indraganti film

A new Telugu film brings together director Mohanakrishna Indraganti and actor Priyadarshi

March 26, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Mohanakrishna Indraganti, Roopa Koduvayur and Priyadarshi

Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Mohanakrishna Indraganti, Roopa Koduvayur and Priyadarshi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s new Telugu film will star actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Roopa Koduvayur (of Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya fame). This will be the third collaboration between the director and production house Sridevi Movies, which had backed his earlier films Gentleman, which starred Nani in dual roles, and Sammohanam, which starred Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari. 

The untitled film is Sridevi Movies’ 15th production and was launched with a formal puja in Hyderabad. Speaking during the launch, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad described the film as a humorous entertainer laced with emotions. “The film will be like (late director) Jandhyala garu’s film made for today’s times.” 

The film went on floors in Hyderabad and also stars VK Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Srinivas Avasarala, Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha. Vivek Sagar will compose the music and PG Vinda is the director of photography.

In a social media post, actor Priyadarshi recalled listening to Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s lecture as a wide-eyed student of the University of Hyderabad 12 years ago. “He waltzed in like he owned the place, dazzling us all with his deep knowledge of cinema and literature, and left me dreaming.” The actor added that he is now living that dream by being a part of the director’s new film.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.