Michael Showalter and Michelle Pfeiffer team up for holiday comedy, ‘Oh What Fun’

March 19, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Hollywood icon Michelle Pfeiffer is set to join hands alongside filmmaker Michael Showalter in their upcoming collaboration, Oh What Fun.

Penned by Showalter and Chandler Baker, the Amazon MGM-backed project is a festive comedy adventure based on a short story from Baker, originally published by Amazon Original Stories.

Pfeiffer takes on the role of Claire Clauster, a woman who orchestrates a merry Christmas escapade after her family inadvertently overlooks her. As her loved ones scramble to rectify their blunder, Claire’s disappearance throws their holiday plans into disarray.

Fresh from the success of his latest Anne Hathaway-starrer, The Idea of You at SXSW, Showalter not only directs but also produces the film alongside Jordana Mollick through Semi-Formal Productions.

Joining the production team are industry heavyweights Berry Welsh, Jane Rosenthal, and Kate Churchill.