GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Michael Showalter and Michelle Pfeiffer team up for holiday comedy, ‘Oh What Fun’

‘The Big Sick’ director announces next romance flick, fresh from the success of his recent, ‘The Idea Of You’

March 19, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Michael Showalter arrives for the world premiere of The Idea of You

Director Michael Showalter arrives for the world premiere of The Idea of You | Photo Credit: JACK PLUNKETT

Hollywood icon Michelle Pfeiffer is set to join hands alongside filmmaker Michael Showalter in their upcoming collaboration, Oh What Fun.

Penned by Showalter and Chandler Baker, the Amazon MGM-backed project is a festive comedy adventure based on a short story from Baker, originally published by Amazon Original Stories.

Pfeiffer takes on the role of Claire Clauster, a woman who orchestrates a merry Christmas escapade after her family inadvertently overlooks her. As her loved ones scramble to rectify their blunder, Claire’s disappearance throws their holiday plans into disarray.

Fresh from the success of his latest Anne Hathaway-starrer, The Idea of You at SXSW, Showalter not only directs but also produces the film alongside Jordana Mollick through Semi-Formal Productions.

‘The Idea of You’, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, to close SXSW 2024

Joining the production team are industry heavyweights Berry Welsh, Jane Rosenthal, and Kate Churchill.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.