‘Man of Steel 2’ in development; Henry Cavill to return as Superman

The Hindu Bureau October 18, 2022 16:21 IST

A still from the movie | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

A sequel to 2013’s hit DC Extended Universe movie Man of Steel with Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the report, under the new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, the studio wants to make a Superman movie with Cavill that would essentially be Man of Steel 2. The project which is now being produced by Charles Roven is on the lookout for writers, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie seems to top the wishlist of writers Man of Steel told the origin story of how Kal-El or Clark Kent became Superman. The first served as the first instalment of the DC Extended Universe. Henry then reprised his role in 2016’s Batman V Superman, 2017’s Justice League, and in Zack Snyder’s popular director’s cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill will make an appearance as Superman in the upcoming Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam. The film releases in Indian theatres on October 20.



